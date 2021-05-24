Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on the stock.

Shares of HILS traded up GBX 7.76 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,497.76 ($19.57). 36,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,966. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,494.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,391.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Paul Simmons acquired 3,666 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37). Also, insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,725 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

