Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Gap Up to $45.18

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.18, but opened at $46.49. Herman Miller shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 261 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

