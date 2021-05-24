Henry Turcan Buys 250,000 Shares of Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Stock

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan purchased 250,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,863.86).

Shares of MMX stock remained flat at $GBX 7.30 ($0.10) during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Minds + Machines Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.38 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £63.91 million and a P/E ratio of 24.33.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

