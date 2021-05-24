Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $31.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

HCSG opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

