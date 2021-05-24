Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $92,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

HCAT stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

