Head to Head Survey: Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Eat and Shimizu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat $1.04 billion 7.25 $110.39 million N/A N/A Shimizu $13.74 billion 0.49 $728.07 million N/A N/A

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Just Eat and Shimizu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 2 0 0 2.00 Shimizu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A Shimizu 5.80% 11.84% 4.82%

Volatility and Risk

Just Eat has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shimizu beats Just Eat on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. The company constructs, lets, sells, and caretaking of residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management system. It also engages in the cultivation, production, management, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fitting. The company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceutical, medical care material, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance and travel agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

