Head to Head Survey: AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) vs. Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services $2.39 billion 1.77 $70.67 million $3.43 26.08 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.10 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -5.98

AMN Healthcare Services has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMN Healthcare Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services 4.78% 25.19% 8.56% Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59%

Volatility and Risk

AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AMN Healthcare Services and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services 0 0 8 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus target price of $77.57, indicating a potential downside of 13.28%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.53%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than AMN Healthcare Services.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats Volt Information Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; revenue cycle solutions; physician permanent placement services to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; interim leadership staffing and executive search services; and recruitment process outsourcing services. In addition, it offers managed services programs; language interpretation services; vendor management systems; workforce optimization services; credentialing services; digital staffing services; and flex pool management services. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Taxas.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

