HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $14.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $303.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.29.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($3.35). On average, equities research analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

