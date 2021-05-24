Harvard Management Co. Inc. Has $34.88 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 762,919 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $34,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

CRM opened at $224.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

