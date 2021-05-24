Harvard Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.94 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

