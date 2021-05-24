Harvard Management Co. Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $110.45 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

