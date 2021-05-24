Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 143.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,595 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 119.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 384,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 11,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $702.55 million, a P/E ratio of -46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.75. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

