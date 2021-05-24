HAPI (HAPI) Market Cap Hits $4.32 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $1.85 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.81 or 0.00143950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00894096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.89 or 0.09163715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00082931 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars.

