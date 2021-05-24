Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $669,814.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $669,814.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00061045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $294.62 or 0.00845389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.91 or 0.08478795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00080841 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 219,443,164 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

