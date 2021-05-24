Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 607,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.18. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.29.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,491. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.