Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guess? has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining on its solid digital efforts and expense control. Notably, its e-commerce business in North America and Europe rose 38% year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Certainly, Guess?’s online business is poised for growth, though it is likely to entail high costs. Additionally, the company is on track with its six key strategies, including organization and culture, functional capacities, brand relevance, customer focus, product brilliance and international footprint. Moreover, the company’s SG&A costs have been declining year over year for the past few quarters, thanks to solid expense control. However, its revenues remain troubled by pandemic-led low demand, temporary store closures and capacity constraints — mainly in Europe and Canada.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GES. B. Riley boosted their target price on Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $27.31 on Friday. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $648.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess’ will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

