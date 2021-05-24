Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

NYSE GWB opened at $33.91 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.