Graypoint LLC Sells 268 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $559,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,908,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $102.74 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.