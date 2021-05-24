Graypoint LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 227,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 192,952 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,230,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

