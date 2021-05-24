Graypoint LLC Sells 11,505 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after purchasing an additional 870,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,367,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,325,000 after purchasing an additional 588,405 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 508,535 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,508,000.

SPSB opened at $31.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

