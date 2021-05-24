Graypoint LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $50.60.

