Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) by 124.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.