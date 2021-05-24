Graypoint LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

