Graypoint LLC Buys 795 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

