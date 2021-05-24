Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 3,196 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.