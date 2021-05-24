Graypoint LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 165.4% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VFMO opened at $125.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.