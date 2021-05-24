GravityCoin (GXX) Trading 42% Lower Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 42% against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $48,068.93 and $351.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00400628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00049451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00180279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.93 or 0.00729407 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,723,214 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

