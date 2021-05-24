Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 46.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $928,875.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00950021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.98 or 0.09765848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085141 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars.

