Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Desiree Coleman Sells 11,620 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 11,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $969,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,557 shares in the company, valued at $29,914,410.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Desiree Coleman sold 8,967 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $774,479.79.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. 134,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,395. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 170.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

