Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $6.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 126,574 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 598,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,373. The company has a market cap of $384.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.87. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

