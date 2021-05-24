Glen Burkhardt Sells 3,811 Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) VP Glen Burkhardt sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $12,538.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PHAS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,417. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

