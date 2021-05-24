Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
Gildan Activewear has decreased its dividend payment by 58.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
Shares of GIL stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
