Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear has decreased its dividend payment by 58.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

