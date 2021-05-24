Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 4,311 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,589,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79.

