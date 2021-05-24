Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,316.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,277.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,982.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

