Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $932,000 Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 817.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 230.6% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 641,914 shares of company stock worth $64,603,113.

Unity Software stock opened at $94.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion and a PE ratio of -81.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

