Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys Shares of 568,955 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 568,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 2.1% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

