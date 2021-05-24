Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 72 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.17.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $317.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.91. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.13 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

