Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 42,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $56.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

