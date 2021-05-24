Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 759 ($9.92) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday.

Genuit Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 614 ($8.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.98. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 617 ($8.06).

In related news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

