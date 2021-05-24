Genuit Group (LON:GEN) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Berenberg Bank

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON GEN traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 613 ($8.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. Genuit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 617 ($8.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 72.86.

In related news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

