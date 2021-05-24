Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,412. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Genpact has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $49.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock worth $3,284,447. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

