Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GENI opened at $20.21 on Friday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

