GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.01. GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.26. GDS has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

