Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.56.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.42. 7,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,411. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.