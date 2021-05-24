Garry Charny Purchases 30,000 Shares of Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) insider Garry Charny bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,700.00 ($55,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Centuria Capital Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Centuria Capital Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 23rd. Centuria Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.39%.

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, Co-Investments, and Corporate. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.