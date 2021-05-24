Gameswap Reaches 1-Day Volume of $152,354.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $152,354.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00865862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.67 or 0.08621608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00079793 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

