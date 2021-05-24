Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

GALT stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

