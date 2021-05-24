Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Galaxy Entertainment Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of GXYEF stock remained flat at $$8.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

