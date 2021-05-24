Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of GAIA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.06. 233,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $212.36 million, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Gaia has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 305.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

