FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

TSE:HRX opened at C$17.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.23.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

